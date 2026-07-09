Chicago family renews plea for justice in killing of Illinois National Guard Pfc. Chrys Carvajal

The Brief Family and community members honored Private First Class Chrys Carvajal on what would have been his 25th birthday. The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Joseph "Troubles" Matos, who remains wanted in Carvajal’s 2021 killing. Carvajal’s mother is pleading for anyone with information to come forward, saying even after nearly five years she refuses to give up hope.



Nearly five years after the murder of Illinois Army National Guard Private First Class Chrys Carvajal, his family is once again asking the public for help in bringing his killer to justice.

The backstory:

On Thursday evening, family, friends and community leaders gathered at the 36th Ward office to honor Carvajal’s life and military service. The gathering also marked what would have been his 25th birthday.

Carvajal was just 19 years old when he was shot and killed on July 3, 2021, in what investigators say was a random gang-related shooting. He had dreams of becoming a Chicago police officer.

Standing alongside the Carvajal family, Alderman Gilbert Villegas renewed calls for justice and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The FBI recently increased its reward to up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Joseph "Troubles" Matos, who is wanted in connection with Carvajal’s murder. Investigators say Matos has ties to Chicago, northwest Indiana and the northwest suburbs and remains on the run despite years of investigation.

Pictured is Joseph "Troubles" Matos.

Carvajal’s mother said the pain of losing her son has never gone away.

"I don’t want this to happen to another young man. As a mom it’s hard because Chrys had dreams and goals. It wasn’t fair. I know somebody knows something. Please step up and do the right thing."

She said not knowing when, or if, there will be justice has been one of the hardest parts of the last five years.

"Every day is a different feeling. I know someone knows something. I can’t believe he’s still out there. I don’t know how he can live with his heart," Carvajal's mother said.

What's next:

Alderman Villegas said he will continue standing with the Carvajal family until everyone responsible is held accountable.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI or Chicago police. Investigators say even the smallest tip could help bring the Carvajal family the answers they’ve been waiting nearly five years to receive.

The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Leslie Moreno.



