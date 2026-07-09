Historic artifacts uncovered in Streeterville fuel interest in Capt. George Streeter
CHICAGO - Captain George Streeter has been described as both a scoundrel and an entrepreneur. One thing is certain: He became a legendary Chicago figure after running his ship aground along the lakefront and claiming the land as his own, giving rise to what is now the Streeterville neighborhood.
The backstory:
In 1886, Chicago's shoreline sat farther west than it does today.
According to local lore, Streeter intentionally ran his ship aground. The vessel's remains became part of the landfill that expanded the shoreline, along with debris from the Great Chicago Fire.
The area began as a shantytown before evolving into one of Chicago's premier neighborhoods.
Earlier this year, FOX Chicago reported that construction crews uncovered boat parts, sailors' boots, bottles and other artifacts beneath the street during a construction project, offering another glimpse into the neighborhood's early history.
A statue of Streeter and his dog, Spot, stands at Grand and McClurg Court. It was created by artist Dennis Downes, a well-known Streeterville figure whose adventurous spirit is often compared to Streeter's.
"So every year we celebrate Cap Streeter with a toast and a tip of the hat to Dennis Downes, who did the sculpture of his dog, Spot," Streeterville historian Gail Spreen said.
What's next:
The annual celebration features attendees dressed in period clothing and top hats. Some years include a lighthearted reenactment of Streeter's ship running aground. The toast is held at Lizzie McNeill's Irish Pub in Streeterville.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Joanie Lum.