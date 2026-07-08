Minor earthquake recorded in Lake Michigan near Illinois-Wisconsin border, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A minor earthquake was recorded in Lake Michigan near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon, with the epicenter southwest of Evanston, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
What we know:
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at about 2:38 p.m.
The epicenter was in Lake Michigan, about 13.8 miles southwest of Evanston and about 114.3 miles west-northwest of Madison, Wisconsin.
A minor earthquake was recorded in Lake Michigan near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon, with the epicenter southwest of Evanston, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
There are no reports of damage or injuries.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what caused the earthquake or how long the shaking lasted. It's also unknown whether the quake was felt in nearby communities.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.