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Minor earthquake recorded in Lake Michigan near Illinois-Wisconsin border, officials say

By Cody King
FOX 32 Chicago
Illinois
Published July 8, 2026 3:45 PM CDT
Published July 8, 2026 3:45 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Lake Michigan near the Illinois-Wisconsin border at about 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
    • The earthquake's epicenter was about 13.8 miles southwest of Evanston, Illinois, and about 114.3 miles west-northwest of Madison, Wisconsin. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
    • Officials have not said what caused the earthquake, how long the shaking lasted or whether it was felt in nearby communities. The story is developing.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A minor earthquake was recorded in Lake Michigan near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon, with the epicenter southwest of Evanston, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at about 2:38 p.m. 

The epicenter was in Lake Michigan, about 13.8 miles southwest of Evanston and about 114.3 miles west-northwest of Madison, Wisconsin.

A minor earthquake was recorded in Lake Michigan near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon, with the epicenter southwest of Evanston, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the earthquake or how long the shaking lasted. It's also unknown whether the quake was felt in nearby communities.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.

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