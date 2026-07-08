Minor earthquake recorded in Lake Michigan near Illinois-Wisconsin border, officials say

The Brief A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Lake Michigan near the Illinois-Wisconsin border at about 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake's epicenter was about 13.8 miles southwest of Evanston, Illinois, and about 114.3 miles west-northwest of Madison, Wisconsin. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Officials have not said what caused the earthquake, how long the shaking lasted or whether it was felt in nearby communities. The story is developing.



A minor earthquake was recorded in Lake Michigan near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon, with the epicenter southwest of Evanston, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at about 2:38 p.m.

The epicenter was in Lake Michigan, about 13.8 miles southwest of Evanston and about 114.3 miles west-northwest of Madison, Wisconsin.

A minor earthquake was recorded in Lake Michigan near the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon, with the epicenter southwest of Evanston, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the earthquake or how long the shaking lasted. It's also unknown whether the quake was felt in nearby communities.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.