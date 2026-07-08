DEA search NW Indiana animal hospital after controlled substances report

The Brief Lowell Animal Hospital said it received a call Wednesday morning from the DEA wanting to execute a federal search warrant for canine cough prescription medication. The hospital said it complied fully with the DEA's request for information. The DEA has not yet released results from the investigation.



Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration searched a northwest Indiana animal hospital Wednesday morning for a canine cough prescription medication that the hospital allegedly prescribed too frequently.

What we know:

The DEA said in a statement that the search at Lowell Animal Hospital was part of "an ongoing investigation related to alleged diversion of controlled substances."

The hospital said in a statement on Facebook that it had received a phone call from the DEA Wednesday morning wanting to execute a federal search warrant.

"Earlier today, LAH received an unexpected phone call that the DEA sought to execute a search warrant for records related to a single canine cough prescription they perceived was being prescribed with too much frequency," the statement read.

What they're saying:

The animal hospital said it complied fully with the DEA's request for information and that they prescribed the medication in line with dosage instructions.

"We understand and appreciate the DEA has the duty to observe and investigate any perceived prescription anomalies," Lowell Animal Hospital said on Facebook.

Lowell Animal Hospital said that it plans to reopen at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what specific canine cough prescription the DEA searched for. The DEA did not specify which controlled substances they were looking for inside the hospital or the focus of their investigation.