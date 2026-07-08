Chicago weather: Near 90 degrees today before thunderstorms move in

The Brief Chicago will enjoy warm, sunny weather today with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds are possible Thursday, especially south of the city. Dry, sunny weather returns for the weekend before temperatures climb back into the low 90s early next week.



Today we have perfect summer weather with highs in the upper 80s to about 90. The lake is mild and the sky is dry.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, we have the chance for storms. Scattered storms will bring the chance for heavy rain and gusty wind. The best chance for strong storms leans south of the city. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

We will dry out on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

This weekend will be beautiful! Saturday is looking to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be near 90 with sunshine.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s again!.