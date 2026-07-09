Chicago weather: Storms linger today before sunny weekend arrives
CHICAGO - Today Chicago will have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. We have had scattered showers and a few storms so far today.
There will continue to be a chance for storms into the early overnight. Heavy rain and gusty wind are not out of the question.
What's next:
Tomorrow will start with the risk of fog. Mostly cloudy skies stick around with highs around 80 in the afternoon.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be sunny with highs near 90.
Next week, we continue to be toasty with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Monday through Wednesday under sunshine.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody.