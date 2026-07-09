Chicago weather: Storms linger today before sunny weekend arrives

The Brief Mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue across the Chicago area today with highs in the mid-80s. Storm chances linger into the early overnight, bringing the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds. Cooler weather arrives Friday before sunshine and near-90-degree temperatures return for the second half of the weekend and early next week.



Today Chicago will have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. We have had scattered showers and a few storms so far today.

There will continue to be a chance for storms into the early overnight. Heavy rain and gusty wind are not out of the question.

What's next:

Tomorrow will start with the risk of fog. Mostly cloudy skies stick around with highs around 80 in the afternoon.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be sunny with highs near 90.

Next week, we continue to be toasty with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Monday through Wednesday under sunshine.