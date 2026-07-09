Chicago crime wrap: 1 killed, 6 others hurt in overnight violence

The Brief Chicago police are investigating a series of overnight shootings and a hit-and-run that left one man dead and several others injured. Two men remain in critical condition after a shooting in Roseland, while another pedestrian was seriously hurt in a downtown hit-and-run. No arrests have been announced in any of the incidents.



A man was killed and several other people were injured in a series of shootings and a hit-and-run crash across Chicago from Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning,

Man shot while sitting in parked car on West Side

Timeline:

The first shooting happened around 7:18 p.m. near Van Buren Street and St. Louis Avenue in the Fifth City neighborhood.

Police said a 38-year-old man was sitting inside a parked car when he was shot in the right arm. He drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Investigators said the man has not cooperated with police. Area Four detectives are investigating.

South Side shooting turns deadly

Minutes later, around 7:20 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot while standing outside near 67th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood.

According to police, a gray SUV and a white SUV pulled up and several people got out before opening fire. The victim was struck in the chest and shoulder before the shooters got back into the vehicles and fled.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Antonio Webb of Chicago.

Teen refuses treatment after being shot in arm

Around 9:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in the right arm while outside in the 600 block of East 133rd Street in the Golden Gate neighborhood.

Police said the teen declined medical treatment and did not tell investigators details about what happened.

No other injuries were reported.

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lake Shore Drive hit-and-run

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash around 11:40 p.m. on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Maggie Daley Park.

Police said the victim was walking east when a black vehicle ignored a traffic signal and lane markings before striking him. The driver fled the scene without stopping.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Two men critically wounded in West Pullman shooting

Just after midnight, two 35-year-old men were sitting inside a gray SUV near 116th and Ada streets when one or more gunmen opened fire.

Both men were shot several times and were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition.

Police have not announced any arrests. Area Two detectives are leading the investigation.

Man shot in the back

Around 12:22 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the upper back near the 8900 block of South Morgan Street in the Gresham neighborhood.

Police said the man told officers he heard gunfire before realizing he had been struck. He drove himself to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Investigators said he did not provide additional information about the shooting.