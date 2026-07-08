MLB Draft: Who should the Chicago White Sox select No. 1 overall? Here are the top prospects

The Chicago White Sox have been one of the surprises of the 2026 MLB season so far.

They’re currently at the head of the AL Central race, and should be there going into the MLB All-Star Break this weekend.

To add gasoline to that fire, the White Sox have the first overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday, too.

Now, it comes down to who the White Sox will take. There are three names to know: Roch Colowsky, Vahn Lackey and Grady Emerson.

Here’s what to know about the three players most likely in contention for the White Sox’s No. 1 overall pick.

Roch Cholowsky - SS, UCLA

Months ago, Cholowsky was considered the top prospect by far. The UCLA shortstop was a shoo-in to be to No. 1 overall pick. The conversation is more nuanced now, but that’s not Cholowsky’s fault.

During his junior year at UCLA, Cholowsky led the Bruins in home runs (21), on-base percentage, extra base hits, runs scored, OPS, slugging percentage and total bases. He also finished second in RBI and third in batting average. He won his second-consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year honors.

According to his MLB.com prospect profile, he's considered by some evaluators to be the best all-around college shortstop prospect since Troy Tulowitzki.

There were plenty of expectations placed Cholowsky’s feet. He still shined.

There are other players in the draft who might have more upside or a higher ceiling, but Cholowsky is considered as safe of a pick there has been in recent years.

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Grady Emerson - SS, Fort Worth (Texas) Christian HS

The only reason Cholowsky isn’t the sure-fire No. 1 selection anymore is because of Emerson.

The high school shortstop from Texas won the Gatorade High School Player of the Year award as the best baseball player in the nation.

His MLB.com prospect profile notes he has all-around skills. They aren’t that pronounced yet, but that’s just because he’s an 18-year-old high schooler who has just started to scratch the surface of his skill set.

Offensively, he projects to be a 25+ home run per year hitter. His defensive skill set might lock him in at shortstop, but all of the tools Emerson has and the season he put together with them all have plenty thinking he has a higher ceiling than Cholowsky.

He won the Gatorade Player of the Year honors with a .508 batting average, 56 RBI, 8 home runs and a 1.549 OPS.

Vahn Lackey – C, Georgia Tech

A latecomer to the No. 1 overall pick discussion is Lackey, who brings intrigue to the table as well as an impressive bat.

As a junior with the Yellowjackets, Lackey batted slashed .397/.519/.772. He hit 20 home runs and recorded 78 RBI in the 2026 season. In his college career, he’s hit 30 home runs, 32 doubles and recorded 135 RBI. He consistently got better in college against better competition than high school ball.

His skills as a catcher are only outdone by his versatility.

In a game against Florida State in March, Lackey played every position on the field besides pitcher. He had 13 errorless games at third base, too.

If the White Sox select Lackey, he’ll have plenty of options if they need him to play elsewhere besides catcher. The White Sox do have Drew Romo, Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel in their catcher pipeline. While Colson Montgomery might have shortstop locked down should Lackey be the selection, the White Sox could find a spot in the outfield for Lackey if catching isn't his daily calling in the big leagues.

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Big picture view:

This pick comes down to what fits the White Sox.

Not many expected the White Sox to play above .500 baseball so quickly this season. Colson Montgomery, Braden Montgomery, Miguel Vargas, Kyle Teel, Chase Mediroth, and Munetaka Murakami have pushed the team to success.

Other great stories like Tristan Peters, Sam Antanocci and Randal Grichuk have contributed to wins, too. White Sox general manager Chris Getz said

So, what do the White Sox want?

Taking Cholowsky would give the White Sox the safest player in the draft. It would also mean the White Sox have a logjam in their infield to figure out. Where would Cholowsky play? Do Vargas, Meidroth or Colson Montgomery get bumped?

The same issues apply for Emerson, but he would need a few years of development before that question becomes a pressing matter for the White Sox.

Lackey would logistically fit anywhere the White Sox needed him, but the potential isn’t as high as Emerson’s and he’s not as safe of a prospect as Cholowsky.

There’s clearly a top three in this draft, and you can make an argument for each of Lackey, Cholowsky and Emerson to be the best player available.

It’s up to the White Sox to draft and develop that prospect. It just comes down to what they’re looking for, and how quickly they want to see that prospect in the majors.