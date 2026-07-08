Chicago crime: Fatal shooting, stray bullet and hit-and-run mark violent night

The Brief A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood. A 66-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a stray bullet during a shootout in Englewood. On the Northwest Side, a motorcyclist was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash after police said he ran a red light.



A man was killed, a 66-year-old woman was shot and a motorcyclist was critically injured in separate incidents overnight across Chicago.

Back of the Yards homicide

Deadly shooting:

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, police officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest near 54th and Peoria streets in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Daryle Hall of Chicago.

Woman shot in Englewood

Stray bullet:

Roughly three hours later, a 66-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet near the corner of 59th and Halsted streets in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

The woman was outside waiting for a ride when two dark-colored vehicles drove by and exchanged gunfire with each other. The woman was shot in the chest and treated by paramedics at the scene. She was later taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police have not announced arrests in either shooting. Area One detectives are investigating.

Hit-and-run on Chicago's NW Side

Motorcycle crash:

Around midnight, a 23-year-old man was riding a motorcycle southbound in the 3600 block of North Pulaski Road when he ran a red light and hit a black sedan turning westbound onto Addison Street, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition with injuries to the head and body.

The black sedan fled the scene of the crash westbound on Addison Street.

Police said the motorcyclist has been issued four citations. CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.