Chicago weather: Heat and humidity return before Thursday storm chances

The Brief Chicago will be hot and humid today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, with some spots reaching 90 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible at any time Thursday, with heavy downpours possible in some areas. Dry, warmer weather returns this weekend before temperatures climb back into the 90s early next week.



Chicago is going to ratchet up the heat and humidity today. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a few spots possibly tagging 90. It will be a little bit cooler along the lakefront.

Skies will be mostly sunny across the Chicago area. Tonight will be partly cloudy, rather humid and warmer than recent nights with lows likely staying in the lower 70s.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow provides our greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. While it won’t be raining all day, showers and storms will be possible at any time of day. Highs will be in the mid 80s and it will be humid. Some communities could pick up a heavy downpour. There is a small chance of a gustier storm.

Showers and storms will continue tomorrow night and then on Friday will favor our southern counties, particularly south I-80 with a continued shower threat. The majority of our area will just be partly to mostly cloudy and not as warm with high temperatures not far from 80°.

A stretch of dry and warming weather will begin on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday, then upper 80s Sunday. 90+ is likely Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine continuing.