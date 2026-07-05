Chicago 4th of July violence: 20 shot, 3 killed, 3 stabbed, CPD says

The Brief About 20 people have been shot, and three killed, over the long Fourth of July weekend across Chicago. Three other victims have been stabbed, according to the Chicago Police Department.



Multiple people have been shot or stabbed, including two police officers, over this Fourth of July holiday weekend across Chicago.

As of around 9 a.m. on Sunday, 20 people had been shot, three killed, and three others had been stabbed, according to preliminary reports by the Chicago Police Department.

CPD usually tallies up holiday weekend shootings starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday nights through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday nights.

Sunday mass shooting

What we know:

Several people, including multiple teenagers, were shot on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning.

A mass shooting around 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of W. Maypole Ave. left six people, ages 17 through 20, injured but not seriously.

In what police called an separate shooting, a 17-year-old girl was shot and critically injured in the same area about 10 minutes before the mass shooting.

Other shootings included:

A 19-year-old man was shot in the 1600 block of W. 108th Pl. around 12:15 a.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man was found shot in the 4300 block of W. Van Buren St. around 1:48 a.m. He was taken to Stronger Hospital, where he died.

A 30-year-old man was walking in the 1600 block of W. Chicago when he was shot in the leg. He took himself to Elmhurt Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Two people were also stabbed in separate incidents:

A 25-year-old woman was inside a home in the 6900 block of S. Oakley Ave. around 1:40 a.m. when two family members were arguing and it turned physical. The victim tried to break up the fight and the male offender stabbed her in the abdomen. The offender fled the scene. The woman was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 45-year-old man was found on the sidewalk in the 5900 block of W. Superior St. around 2 a.m. with cuts to his chest. He was taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition. Police said the victim did not provide details of the stabbing.

Saturday violence

Portage Park shooting death:

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, CPD responded to the 5000 block of W. Sunnyside Ave. in Portage Park, where a 47-year-old woman was in a verbal argument with a known male.

Police said the male had a gun, which the woman took from him. She shot herself in the head and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where she died.

Chicago police have classified the shooting as a homicide. CPD said it is still under investigation.

Auburn Gresham shooting:

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 7900 block of S. Ashland Ave. where a 54-year-old man was in an argument with a gunman. The gunman walked to a nearby blue SUV to get a gun, opened fire, and shot the victim.

The victim was shot in the hip and twice in the right thigh, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The gunman fled inside the SUV.

Englewood shooting:

A 25-year-old woman was wounded by gunfire Saturday evening while sitting inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting happened around 6:59 p.m. in the 5800 block of South May Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the woman was inside the vehicle when she was struck in the leg by gunfire from an unknown source.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was initially reported to be in good condition.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating the shooting.

Burnside shooting:

A 29-year-old man was sitting inside a car in the 400 block of E. 90th Street in Burnside when he was shot in the thigh, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Edgewater stabbing:

A 34-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation on a CTA bus in the 800 block of W. Foster Ave. around 11:18 p.m. with three unknown female offenders.

The victim had cuts to his ear and chest. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

The offenders fled on foot westbound on Foster Avenue.

Friday South Side police shooting

Two Chicago police officers and a suspect were shot and injured on the city's South Side late Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. 79th Street during a traffic stop when a suspect fled on foot and officers chased them.

After officers caught up with him, a struggle ensued during which the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot one of the officers. The wounded officer then returned fire, shooting the suspect.

A second officer was also shot in the arm, but the bullet was stopped by their ballistic vest, police said.

Both officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and are expected to recover. The suspect was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.

Separately, an 18-year-old man was shot around 8:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of S. Indiana Ave. in Washington Park. He had been shot in the buttocks by a gunman who was part of a group. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 52-year-old man was also found dead around 4:49 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Canalport Ave. in East Pilsen with head injuries. It was unclear what caused the injuries, but police have classified the death as a homicide.

Thursday shootings

Around 10:10 p.m., police responded to the 6500 block of S. Claremont Ave. in Chicago Lawn where a 51-year-old man was shot during an argument with a male offender inside a home. The victim had been shot in the right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Around 9:55 p.m., police responded to the 7200 block of S. Green St. in Englewood where a 31-year-old man was shot by an unknown gunman who had approached him on foot and shot him before fleeing. The victim had a gunshot wound in his left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

July 4, 2025, comparison

Dig deeper:

Looking back to last year's July 4 weekend, CPD recorded 32 shootings, 44 victims, 9 who died, between Thursday, July 3, 2025, and Sunday, July 6.

There was also a fatal stabbing and one death due to blunt force trauma.

Despite periods of violence in Chicago in recent years, homicides in the city last year fell to a historic low.

Through the first six months of 2026, homicides have increased about 5% compared to the same period in 2025, according to preliminary data from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.