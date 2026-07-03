Two Chicago police officers, civilian taken to hospital after South Side shooting: officials

The Brief Three people hospitalized: Two police officers and one civilian were taken to hospitals following a shooting on Chicago's South Side, officials said. What happened: The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of East 79th Street, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Investigation ongoing: Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the shooting or the conditions of those injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA.



Two Chicago police officers and one civilian are hospitalized after a shooting on Chicago's South Side, according to officials.

What we know:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of East 79th Street.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the shooting or the conditions of those who were injured.

What's next:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Civilian Office of Police Accountability at 312-746-3609 or visit the agency's website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.