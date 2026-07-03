Two Chicago police officers, civilian taken to hospital after South Side shooting: officials
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers and one civilian are hospitalized after a shooting on Chicago's South Side, according to officials.
What we know:
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of East 79th Street.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the shooting or the conditions of those who were injured.
What's next:
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Civilian Office of Police Accountability at 312-746-3609 or visit the agency's website.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Civilian Office of Accountability and the Chicago Fire Department.