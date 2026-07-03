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Two Chicago police officers, civilian taken to hospital after South Side shooting: officials

By Cody King
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 3, 2026 5:40 PM CDT
Published July 3, 2026 5:40 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Three people hospitalized: Two police officers and one civilian were taken to hospitals following a shooting on Chicago's South Side, officials said.
    • What happened: The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of East 79th Street, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
    • Investigation ongoing: Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the shooting or the conditions of those injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA.

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers and one civilian are hospitalized after a shooting on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. 

What we know:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of East 79th Street.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the shooting or the conditions of those who were injured.

What's next:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Civilian Office of Police Accountability at 312-746-3609 or visit the agency's website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Civilian Office of Accountability and the Chicago Fire Department. 

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