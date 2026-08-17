Chicago weather: Tuesday storms could turn severe

The Brief Partly sunny skies are expected Monday with a chance for showers and highs around 80. Storms could develop Tuesday afternoon, and some could become strong to severe. Quieter weather returns Wednesday and Thursday before another chance for rain late Friday into Saturday.



Today we have partly sunny skies and a chance for showers. Highs will be around 80.

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Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a chance for afternoon storms that could become strong to severe. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80.

We end the week with mostly sunny skies on Friday and highs in the low 80s. There is a chance for rain Friday night and Saturday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.