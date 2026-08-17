Chicago weather: Tuesday storms could turn severe
CHICAGO - Today we have partly sunny skies and a chance for showers. Highs will be around 80.
Chicago severe weather
What's next:
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a chance for afternoon storms that could become strong to severe. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80.
We end the week with mostly sunny skies on Friday and highs in the low 80s. There is a chance for rain Friday night and Saturday.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX Chicago's Kaitlin Cody.