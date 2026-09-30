Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honors 608 fallen officers at Soldier Field

The Brief Family members and Chicago police officers read the names of all 608 fallen CPD officers during the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's annual ceremony honoring Gold Star families at Soldier Field. The foundation provides educational, emotional and financial support to families of fallen officers and has distributed nearly $25 million in assistance, including helping the daughter of a fallen officer attend college. The ceremony also honored Officer John Bartholomew, who was killed in the line of duty in April, as officials pledged to preserve the memory of all officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.



Family members and specially selected Chicago police officers read the names of all 608 fallen officers during the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's annual ceremony honoring Gold Star families.

Fallen Chicago officers honored

The backstory:

Photographs of each fallen officer lined the hallways of Soldier Field, where current officers and police recruits formed a corridor of loss to remind them of the honor that goes with sacrifice.

During the ceremony, participants illuminated the room with small lights as each officer's name was read by someone with a personal connection.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation provides educational assistance for the children of fallen officers and offers emotional and financial support to their families.

Officer Carlos Yanez read the name of his partner, Officer Ella French, who was killed in the line of duty in 2021.

"Every time I pass by all those names and the pictures, I really, you really feel it, the pain. I mean, it brings back all the loss, you know. And the children, that’s their fathers, their parents, their mothers, you know. So it’s very hard. It’s just difficult for us all. But we’re here to honor them. I heard that they said that there’s two days when you die, when you pass away and when you’re forgotten, and we vow to never forget any of the officers and the first responders that have fallen," Yanez said.

The foundation is also supporting the family of Officer John Bartholomew, who was killed in the line of duty in April, and organizers said they are committed to preserving his memory alongside those of the officers honored before him.

Mayor Brandon Johnson praised the sacrifice of fallen officers during the ceremony.

"Officer Bartholomew made our city safe, more resilient and better for everyone to live, work and to thrive in. These officers are heroes in the truest sense of the word, because we can never repay the debt of gratitude that they and their families are truly owed," Johnson said.

Big picture view:

The event also highlighted the lasting impact of the foundation's work. The daughter of fallen Officer Eduardo Marmalejo said the organization helped pay for her college education, allowing her to become a nurse at Advocate Christ Hospital, where her father worked before joining the Chicago Police Department.

According to the foundation, it has raised and distributed nearly $25 million in assistance to Gold Star families.