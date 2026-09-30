Small plane crashes at Bolingbrook park, sending 2 to hospital

The Brief A Cessna 152 crashed shortly after departing Clow International Airport on Tuesday. Two people on board were taken to a hospital in stable condition. The FAA is investigating. The plane was registered as N69009 and is tied to JWA Flight School.



A small plane crash in Chicago’s southwest suburbs sent two people to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Bolingbrook plane crash

What we know:

A Cessna 152 crashed around 6:30 p.m., shortly after departing from Clow International Airport in Bolingbrook, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane came down at Indian Chase Meadows Park.

Bolingbrook plane crash | Provided

The Bolingbrook Fire Department said two people on board were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Video from the scene showed first responders helping one of the occupants.

The plane suffered extensive damage and appeared to be torn apart in the crash.

The aircraft’s registration number is N69009. FAA records show the plane is tied to JWA Flight School in Bolingbrook. The school has been contacted for a statement.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

What's next:

The FAA said it will post a preliminary accident report, usually on the next business day.

Investigators are expected to document the scene, photograph the damage and debris, and examine the wreckage.

Specialized crews are typically brought in to drain the fuel, dismantle the plane and move it to a facility for further inspection.

The crash site could be cleared within the next few days, but the investigation is expected to take much longer. A final report explaining what caused the crash could take more than a year.