Chicago weather: Enjoy the sunshine now; rainy Wednesday and Thursday ahead

The sun is shining and temperatures are running warmer than average today! Mid-afternoon temperatures range from the mid 70s near the Wisconsin state line to the low 80s along and south of I-80. Chicago's average high temperature for today's date is 70 degrees.

Looking ahead

Our next rain chance moves in tonight, and it's looking like a soggy Wednesday and Thursday.

Tomorrow will bring scattered rain with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain continues into Thursday and a few thunderstorms appear possible. Highs will be near 70 on Thursday afternoon.

A drying trend takes shape early Friday and then Friday afternoon will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunshine returns in full force for the weekend! Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.