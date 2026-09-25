Pilsen family shares Paola Zamora’s story, hopes to help others

The Brief Zamora was well known in Pilsen for her fashion, kindness and generosity. Her family says she was resilient but carried a pain few people knew about. They are sharing her story to raise awareness about mental health and help others recognize warning signs.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.

CHICAGO - A Pilsen family is remembering 32-year-old Paola Judith Zamora, a mother, daughter and sister who was known for her kindness, style and presence both in her community and online.

The backstory:

Zamora died Sept. 17, according to her family.

Her sister, Yahaira Gutierrez, said Zamora had struggled with emotional pain for years but often kept it hidden from those around her.

"Paola had struggled for a very long time," Gutierrez said.

In 2016, Zamora lost her fiancé while she was pregnant with their daughter, Olivia. Her family said the loss was something she never fully overcame.

"She did lose her battle with that pain she was going through," Gutierrez said.

Despite that loss, her family said Zamora continued moving forward. She raised her daughter, built a life and remained a source of support for the people around her.

What they're saying:

Gutierrez said Zamora often chose to show others the happier parts of her life because she did not want to make people uncomfortable or feel burdened by what she was experiencing.

"She didn’t want to put that burden on her friends," Gutierrez said. "She always showed the happy side of it."

Now, her family is sharing what they say was a more private side of Zamora’s life in hopes her story encourages others to talk about their mental health and seek help.

"I want everyone to know that what you’re feeling is real and valid and there are ways to help you," Gutierrez said.

Her family also wants Zamora to be remembered for the life she lived and the people she loved.

"I want people to remember she was a loving mother," Gutierrez said. "She loved her daughter very, very much."

Through their grief, Zamora’s family said they are proud of the impact she had on the people around her.

"I love her very much and very proud for all the people she touched and accomplished at her very young age," Gutierrez said.

What's next:

Zamora’s visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S. Harlem Ave. in Bridgeview.

Her funeral Mass is scheduled for noon Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Pius V Catholic Church, 1901 S. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at 87th Street and South Hamlin Avenue in Evergreen Park.

Her family said they are now focused on raising Zamora’s 9-year-old daughter.

What you can do:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.