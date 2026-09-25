Thieves hit Hyde Park coffee shops overnight

The Brief Two Hyde Park coffee shops, Sip & Savor and Sweet Drip, were burglarized early Friday morning. Police say cash, a safe and a cash register were stolen, although Sip & Savor's owner said the business is cashless and no money was taken. No one is in custody, and police have not said whether the break-ins are connected.



Chicago police are investigating the overnight break-ins of at least two Hyde Park businesses — both of them coffee shops on 53rd Street and Hyde Park Boulevard.

Hyde Park business break-ins

What we know:

Sip & Savor, located at 5301 S. Hyde Park Blvd., and Sweet Drip, located at 1658 E. 53rd St., were both targeted in early morning break-ins.

According to Chicago police, someone broke the front glass door of Sip & Savor around 4:53 a.m. Friday and stole a cash register before fleeing. The owner tells FOX Chicago the business is cashless, and there was no money taken.

Also, Friday morning, between 4 and 5 a.m., police say three people broke the glass door of Sweet Drip and stole a safe and cash before fleeing.

No one is in custody. Police have not said whether the two break-ins are connected.

This is a developing story. Tune in to FOX Chicago News at 4 and 5 p.m. to hear from the owners of both businesses.