Thieves hit Hyde Park coffee shops overnight
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating the overnight break-ins of at least two Hyde Park businesses — both of them coffee shops on 53rd Street and Hyde Park Boulevard.
Hyde Park business break-ins
What we know:
Sip & Savor, located at 5301 S. Hyde Park Blvd., and Sweet Drip, located at 1658 E. 53rd St., were both targeted in early morning break-ins.
According to Chicago police, someone broke the front glass door of Sip & Savor around 4:53 a.m. Friday and stole a cash register before fleeing. The owner tells FOX Chicago the business is cashless, and there was no money taken.
Also, Friday morning, between 4 and 5 a.m., police say three people broke the glass door of Sweet Drip and stole a safe and cash before fleeing.
No one is in custody. Police have not said whether the two break-ins are connected.
This is a developing story. Tune in to FOX Chicago News at 4 and 5 p.m. to hear from the owners of both businesses.
The Source: The information in this report came from Chicago police, the owners of Sip & Savor and Sweet Drip, and FOX Chicago reporting.