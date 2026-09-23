Chicago Bears' starting QB TBD for MNF as Case Keenum gets first set of reps

The Brief For the first time since 2023, the Bears will most likely start a quarterback that isn’t Caleb Williams. The Bears’ plans at quarterback are uncertain after their first and second-string signal callers are on the mend. That leaves Monday Night Football with a massive question mark.



The Chicago Bears are in unfamiliar territory.

For the first time since 2023, the Bears will most likely start a quarterback that isn’t Caleb Williams. Beyond that, they might need to start their third-string quarterback with Tyson Bagent in the concussion protocol.

That leaves Monday Night Football with a massive question mark.

"We're at a point right now, not sure who the starter's going to be on Monday night," Johnson said.

What we don't know:

The Bears’ plans at quarterback are uncertain after their first and second-string signal callers are on the mend.

Williams was listed as week-to-week after suffering a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Johnson did say on Monday that Williams will not practice this week.

Bagent is in concussion protocol after Johnson said he received a text Monday morning that Bagent was experiencing concussion symptoms. He’s now in concussion protocol, which keeps him away from Halas Hall until he’s cleared. It’s unclear what Bagent’s path to the field is, but Johnson is keeping that process cut and dry.

"They'll let me know when he's available again," he said.

What we know:

That leaves the Bears with two available quarterbacks: Case Keenum and Miller Moss.

"Case is the one that's practicing today," Johnson said.

Keenum last played in an NFL regular season game in 2023. He played in each of the Bears’ three preseason games and lead scoring drives. There’s a level of confidence the Bears have in him because he’s been around the league and played a lot of football.

Johnson lauded Keenum for his experience. It’s not just the game’s he has won as a starter, Johnson also pointed to the fact Keenum owns the NCAA FBS all-time records for total passing yards, touchdowns, and completions.

"He’s been a baller since I think the day that he was born," Johnson said.

While Keenum’s body isn’t what it once was as a player, he can offer the Bears’ offense plenty at the line of scrimmage.

His ability to read defenses is paramount. Even though his arm strength isn’t the same as Williams’ or Bagent’s, the Bears would not have signed him to an extension this past offseason if his body wasn’t capable of stepping in when needed.

Then, the injury situations will continue to develop as the week goes on. For now, it’ll be Keenum’s chance to play with the first-team offense.

"We'll let this thing play out," Johnson said.