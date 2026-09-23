Mundelein volleyball coach charged after student reports suspected recording

article

The Brief A Mundelein High School junior varsity volleyball coach was arrested after a student reported seeing him use a cellphone and a flash during an exercise session. Police said a forensic examination of the coach's phone found images and videos that corroborated the student's suspicions. Dagoberto Diaz, 48, was charged with felony unauthorized video recording of a juvenile and remains in the Lake County Jail pending a first court appearance.



A Mundelein High School junior varsity volleyball coach has been charged with felony unauthorized video recording of a juvenile after a student reported that she believed the coach was photographing her during an exercise session.

High school teacher charged with recording student

What we know:

Mundelein police were notified Aug. 18 by administrators from Mundelein School District 75 and Mundelein High School about the reported incident.

According to police, the student said the coach brought her into a room to perform stretching and jumping exercises. The student reported seeing the coach holding a cellphone and then seeing a flash from the phone, leading her to believe she was being photographed.

The student immediately reported the incident to school staff, police said.

Detectives identified the coach as 48-year-old Dagoberto Diaz of Mundelein. Police said Diaz is also a teacher at Carl Sandburg Middle School.

Detectives seized Diaz's cellphone and obtained a search warrant. A forensic analysis of the phone found several images and videos that police said corroborated the student's initial suspicion.

On Sept. 22, police executed a search warrant at Diaz's home. Diaz was taken into custody at a family member's home in Mundelein, according to police.

Diaz was charged with one count of unauthorized video recording of a juvenile. He was taken to the Lake County Jail pending a first appearance hearing.

The Mundelein Police Department thanked the students involved for coming forward and reporting the suspicious circumstances.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Mundelein Police Department at 847-968-4600.