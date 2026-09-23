'Reimagining Safety Act': Chicago congresswoman to unveil proposal to abolish ICE, shut down DHS

The Brief Congresswoman Delia Ramirez plans to unveil the "Reimagining Safety Act" in downtown Chicago on Wednesday. The proposal would abolish ICE and shut down the Department of Homeland Security. Federal officials have criticized efforts targeting ICE, saying they put agents at risk.



A Chicago congresswoman plans to unveil a sweeping proposal aimed at changing how the federal government handles immigration and national security.

What we know:

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez is expected to announce the "Reimagining Safety Act" during a news conference downtown at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The proposal would abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, and shut down the Department of Homeland Security.

Instead of spending billions of dollars on federal immigration enforcement, the bill would redirect that funding to local family programs and community services.

Ramirez is expected to be joined by local community organizers and advocates who have worked on "know your rights" campaigns, observer networks, whistle networks and human school buses.

The groups say the proposal comes after what they describe as a difficult year of aggressive deportation raids.

The other side:

Federal officials have pushed back against similar efforts.

In July, the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement criticizing local leaders. The department said sharp rhetoric targeting ICE was putting agents in danger and contributing to a major increase in attacks against officers.

What we don't know:

The proposal faces significant opposition in a divided Congress, making its chances of passing uncertain.

Ramirez’s team was contacted for an interview, but had not responded.