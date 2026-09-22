Park Forest man charged after allegedly approaching student at bus stop

The Brief Park Forest police arrested a 41-year-old registered sex offender after he allegedly approached a 12-year-old girl at a school bus stop and made an inappropriate comment about his genitalia. Investigators say the incident happened Sept. 11 near Shabbona and Miami streets, and the suspect was charged with violating the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act. The girl's family is urging parents to stay vigilant, while Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 reminded families to review safety precautions with their children.



A Park Forest man is facing charges after police say he approached a 12-year-old student at a school bus stop and made an inappropriate comment about his genitalia.

Park Forest man charged

The backstory:

Immanuel Miles, 41, is a registered sex offender, according to the Park Forest Police Department.

The incident happened Friday morning, September 11th, near Shabbona and Miami streets, according to authorities.

Investigators say Miles approached the student while she was waiting for her school bus and made an inappropriate comment about his private parts.

Police arrested Miles within 48 hours of the alleged incident. He was charged with violating the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

The girl’s parents, Tamika and Mendell Davis, spoke with FOX Chicago about what happened to their daughter.

The parents said their daughter told them Miles made a comment that his private parts were "long" and then continued looking at her.

The family said they have lived in the Park Forest community for nearly 10 years and did not know a registered sex offender lived nearby.

They said they are speaking publicly to warn other parents and encourage families to remain vigilant about their children’s surroundings.

What's next:

Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 notified families following the incident, reminding parents to reinforce safety precautions with their children.