Rich Township food pantry sees surge in demand as families struggle with rising costs

The Brief The Rich Township Food Pantry is seeing a sharp increase in people seeking help as the cost of food, gas and utilities continues to put pressure on household budgets. Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan says the pantry is now serving roughly 700 to 800 people a week, with additional people showing up outside normal distribution hours. The pantry says it needs continued donations of food and money to keep up with the growing demand.



A Rich Township food pantry is seeing more families turn to its shelves for help, as rising costs make it harder for some residents to afford the groceries they need.

Rich Township food pantry sees surge

The backstory:

Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan says the pantry is serving 700 to 800 people a week during its three days of food distribution, with another 20 to 30 people sometimes showing up after hours and additional residents arriving in the morning.

Jordan says the increase is not limited to people with the lowest incomes. He says retirees living on fixed incomes and middle-class families are also feeling the pressure.

"Everybody for the most part in there is hurting, but what we have to do, we all have to come together and see what we can do to help those who really need to help the most," said Jordan.

The pantry provides eligible households with four or more bags of groceries, including items such as non-perishable food, fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, frozen meat and personal care products.

The pantry is also relying heavily on donations. Jordan says the township has a small budget line for the operation, but money is also raised through businesses, churches, individual donors and grants.

The pantry's website says monetary donations are used to purchase food and supplies, while food donations can include canned and boxed goods, fresh vegetables, baby food and formula, diapers, personal care products and paper goods.

Diane Moore says she regularly uses the pantry and added rising prices have made it difficult for her family to get through the month.

"They really can't afford it, you know, so we have to come to the pantry to help her make it through the month," said Moore.

What's next:

The Rich Township Food Pantry is continuing to seek donations and volunteers as demand increases. The pantry accepts food donations daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and volunteers are also needed to help pack and distribute food.

People who need assistance can visit the pantry at 22013 Governors Highway in Richton Park. Eligible Rich Township households can receive groceries once every 30 days, and the pantry also offers a one-time emergency food package to people who live outside the township.

For information about receiving assistance, donating or volunteering, visit the pantry's website here.