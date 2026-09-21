Chicago police warn of armed robberies targeting women in Lincoln Park

The Brief Chicago police are investigating three armed robberies reported in Lincoln Park since Thursday. Police say the victims were women approached alone on the street. The offenders reportedly displayed a black handgun and demanded rings and jewelry.



Chicago police are warning women in a North Side neighborhood after three recent armed robberies in which victims were approached on the street and robbed of jewelry.

Lincoln Park armed robberies

What we know:

The robberies happened in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, beginning last week.

300 block of West Webster Street around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

2200 block of North Halsted Street around 3:33 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20

1800 block of West Larrabee Street around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20

Police said the offenders targeted lone female victims, showed a black handgun and demanded rings and other jewelry.

Police provided descriptions of two offenders:

A Black man, 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a gray ski mask, black T-shirt and black pants and had a black handgun.

A Black man, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black mask and dark hooded sweatshirt and had a black handgun.

What you can do:

Police are reminding residents to stay aware of their surroundings, keep their heads up and report suspicious activity.

Anyone who witnesses a robbery should not chase the offender. Instead, police recommend calling 911, remaining at the scene when possible and providing information about the offender and any getaway vehicle.

Residents with surveillance video are asked to save a copy for detectives. Anyone approached by a witness should also request that person’s contact information.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number P26-3-030.