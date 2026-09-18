Top-rated Illinois native prep basketball star Jaxson Davis announces college commitment

The Brief One of the best basketball players in Illinois for the last two years will stay and star in the Midwest. Jaxson Davis, who starred at Warren Township High School before transferring for his final year of high school, has committed to a Big Ten program. Davis had a list of five finalists.



One of the best basketball players in Illinois for the last two years will stay and star in the Midwest.

Jaxson Davis, who starred at Warren Township High School before transferring to a high school prep basketball academy for his final year of high school, has committed to Ohio State, according to multiple reports on Friday.

What we know:

He chose the Buckeyes over fellow finalists Iowa, Creighton, Michigan State and Minnesota.

The 6-1 guard is a top-50 overall recruit in the class of 2027, and was a star at Warren Township High School before transferring to Monarch Academy, a high school prep basketball academy located in Kansas City, Kansas, for his senior season.

Davis joins an Ohio State program that just landed four-star forward Deng Ngor in its 2027 class.

The backstory:

Davis was one of the best basketball players in the state of Illinois for the last two years. He won Mr. Basketball twice as a Blue Devils star.

At Warren, Davis helped lead the Blue Devils to a berth in the IHSA State Championship game in 2025. He led them to a super-sectional run in the IHSA playoffs, but Warren fell to Rockford Auburn.

Davis is currently rated as a four-star guard by 247Sports. He was the top-rated player in Illinois, according to 247Sports. Nationally, 247Sports rated Davis as the 11th-best point guard in America.

Davis will now prepare for his final season before suiting up for the Buckeyes and head coach Jake Diebler.

By the numbers:

In his final season at Warren, Davis averaged 23.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game for Warren.

In the 2024-2025 season where Warren was the 4A IHSA state runner-up, Davis averaged 19.6 points, six assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.