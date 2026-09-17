Chicago-area fence dispute goes viral after contractors tear down newly installed fence

The Brief A fence dispute in southwest suburban Chicago went viral after video showed contractors tearing down a newly installed fence, drawing nearly 20 million views online. Fence contractor Cesar Diaz said the homeowner complained about minor dents and scratches, rejected the company's offer to repair or replace the damaged parts, and told workers to remove the fence, leading to a payment dispute. The Will County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, which Diaz said is now in court. He also denied online rumors involving ICE threats, saying the homeowner only threatened to call police.



A fence dispute in Chicago's southwest suburbs has gone viral after video showed contractors dismantling a fence they had just installed.

The video has been viewed nearly 20 million times.

Fence dispute goes viral

The backstory:

Cesar Diaz, of Diaz Fence LLC, says his father’s company contracted him and other workers to install the fence in the 3400 block of Regan Road.

According to Diaz, the dispute began after the homeowner pointed out scratches and dents on one of the gates and said the work was not completed correctly.

Diaz says the company offered to repair or replace the affected parts, but the homeowner refused.

He says the homeowner instead told the workers to come back and take down the fence.

Video posted online shows workers using hammers and chainsaws to dismantle the fence as the homeowner can be heard telling them to leave and threatening to call police.

"They were just little dents," Diaz said. "My dad said he could fix them, but the client didn’t want them to change the gate."

Diaz said the situation eventually escalated into a dispute over payment.

"I’m not saying this is the right way to go," Diaz said. "But the people who don’t want to pay us hardworking people — don’t expect anything for free."

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the incident.

Dig deeper:

Fox Chicago went to the homeowner’s residence Thursday seeking comment, but no one answered the door.

Diaz said the dispute is now being handled in court.

Diaz also addressed online rumors that the homeowners threatened to call U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. He said that did not happen.

He said the homeowner was aggressive and called police, but officers never arrived.

Diaz said he has received support from people across the country since the video went viral and hopes the incident serves as a lesson that contractors expect to be paid for their work.