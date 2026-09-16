9-year-old crashes grandmother's SUV in Gary, police say

The Brief A 9-year-old boy is recovering after Gary police say he took his grandmother's SUV without permission and crashed it into a utility pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Witnesses reported the SUV was speeding before the crash. The child was found nearby with minor injuries, treated at a hospital and released to his guardian. No one else was injured. The Gary Police Department's Juvenile Division is investigating the incident.



A 9-year-old boy is recovering after police say he took his grandmother’s SUV without permission and crashed it in Gary, Indiana, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Child crashes grandmother's SUV

The backstory:

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Dunes Highway, according to Gary police.

Witnesses told officers they saw the SUV traveling at a high rate of speed before the driver appeared to lose control, striking a utility pole and causing the vehicle to catch fire.

When officers arrived, they found the SUV unoccupied.

Moments later, police say a 9-year-old boy emerged from the darkness and identified himself as the driver.

The child appeared disoriented and had minor scratches, according to police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released to his guardian.

What they're saying:

One witness captured video in the moments following the crash. The witness said he saw the SUV speed past him and then found the boy in nearby bushes.

"This car flew in front of me … doing about 50-60 mph. I come out and pull a kid out of the brush…," the witness said.

The witness then walked the child toward police officers. The SUV was completely destroyed in the crash.

Police say no one else was hurt.

What's next:

Detectives with the Gary Police Department’s Juvenile Division are continuing to investigate.