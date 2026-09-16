Another possible measles exposure reported in Chicago: What we know

The Brief Chicago health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure at Swissotel Chicago from 11 p.m. Aug. 27 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 28, following another reported exposure at Union Station during a similar time frame. Officials have not confirmed whether the two exposure events are linked to the same measles case. Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms for seven to 21 days, contact a health care provider before seeking care if symptoms develop, and consider getting the MMR vaccine within 72 hours of exposure, which may prevent illness.



Chicago health officials are warning of another possible measles exposure at a downtown hotel late last month.

Second possible measles exposure

The backstory:

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a possible measles exposure occurred at Swissotel Chicago, 325 E. Wacker Drive, from 11 p.m. Aug. 27 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 28.

The announcement came shortly after officials reported another possible measles exposure at Chicago Union Station, from 10:25 p.m. Aug. 27 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 28.

Health officials have not confirmed whether the two exposure events are connected to the same measles case.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms, including a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Health officials said symptoms can develop seven to 21 days after exposure.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact a health care provider or facility before seeking in-person evaluation to help prevent additional exposures.

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is available at no cost to all Chicago residents through the Chicago Department of Public Health. More information is available on the department's immunization clinics webpage.

Health officials said receiving the MMR vaccine within 72 hours of exposure may prevent someone from developing measles.

Learn more about the reported exposures and the MMR vaccine here.