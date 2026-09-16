Barrington woman accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old boy

The Brief Veronica Reyes, 41, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy she knew. Police said the alleged contact happened multiple times on separate dates. Reyes faces four counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.



A suburban Chicago woman is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy she knew multiple times, according to police.

Barrington sexual assault charges

The Barrington Police Department was notified June 8 about a reported sexual assault in the northwest suburb.

Police said the allegations involve sexual contact between 41-year-old Veronica Reyes, of Barrington, and a 16-year-old boy.

Veronica Reyes | BPD

The investigation found that the alleged contact happened multiple times on separate dates, police said. Reyes and the boy knew each other, according to police.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Reyes on the following charges:

Four counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony

Two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony

What's next:

Reyes was taken into custody Tuesday and transported to the Lake County Jail for a detention hearing.