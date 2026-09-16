Cook County Jail inmate found with fentanyl pills, officials say

The Brief Maurice Hollis, 25, faces a felony charge for allegedly possessing fentanyl at Cook County Jail. Staff found pills in a pocket sewn into his pant leg during a search June 6. Hollis is in Illinois Department of Corrections custody after receiving a four-year sentence for aggravated discharge of a firearm.



A 25-year-old man is facing another felony charge after fentanyl pills were found in a pocket sewn into his pant leg while he was in custody at Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Correctional staff were conducting a routine pat-down search of Maurice Hollis on June 6 when they felt something in his pant leg, officials said.

Hollis underwent a secondary search that included an X-ray screening. Staff then found a sewn-in pocket containing pills, according to the sheriff’s office.

Maurice Hollis | CCSO

The pills were confiscated and sent to the Illinois State Police laboratory for testing. The lab determined they tested positive for fentanyl.

Hollis was arrested Aug. 26. Later that day, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution.

What's next:

Hollis is currently in Illinois Department of Corrections custody. He was sentenced to four years in state prison Aug. 28 for an aggravated discharge of a firearm charge — the case that led to his detention at the jail.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when Hollis is due back in court for the fentanyl possession allegation.