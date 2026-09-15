'I had no choice but to use a nail file': Patient speaks out as revoked dentist is sentenced

The Brief Former dentist Paul Petrungaro was sentenced to 18 months of court supervision and fined $1,500 after being accused of practicing dentistry while his license was revoked. FOX Chicago previously reported on patients who said they paid Petrungaro thousands of dollars for incomplete or problematic dental work. Petrungaro continues to mentor and discuss dental procedures online, while state regulators have not yet answered questions about whether that activity is allowed.



Months after FOX Chicago first exposed patients who said they paid thousands of dollars to dentist Paul Petrungaro only to be left without completed dental work, Petrungaro has now been sentenced in a DuPage County criminal case involving allegations that he practiced dentistry without a license.

Petrungaro, whose Illinois dental license was revoked, was sentenced to 18 months of court supervision, a $1,500 fine and court costs. He is due back in court in March 2028.

The case stemmed from allegations that Petrungaro continued performing dental work despite no longer having a valid license.

According to a DuPage County complaint, Petrungaro performed a surgical dental procedure at approximately 11:49 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2026, while his license was revoked.

A DuPage County Sheriff's report says deputies were assisting the Illinois Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit when they interviewed Petrungaro that same day.

After the interview, deputies arrested him.

Petrungaro was taken to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office, where he was photographed and fingerprinted before being released on his own recognizance.

Petrungaro pleaded not guilty. The case ultimately resulted in court supervision, a fine and court costs. He cannot practice dentistry without a license.

Patient says she paid $16,000 but never received permanent teeth

The backstory:

FOX Chicago first confronted Petrungaro earlier this year after hearing from patients who accused him of taking thousands of dollars for dental work that was either unfinished or, they say, left them with additional problems.

Among them is Lindsey, who says she paid Petrungaro $16,000 for extensive dental work but never received her permanent teeth.

Instead, she says she spent months living with temporary teeth that cracked and broke.

At one point, Lindsey said part of the temporary appliance was so sharp it was cutting the inside of her cheek.

"Part of the temporary was so sharp in the back that it was cutting the insides of my cheek," Lindsey said. "So I literally had no choice but to go with a nail file inside there and file it down so I could live through that."

She also described using Gorilla Glue as a temporary fix and said her ability to eat normally was severely limited.

"There was no actual food that I could use a knife and fork with," she said. "This went on for months."

Lindsey says the financial consequences continue. She told FOX Chicago she borrowed money, used credit and obtained financing to pay for Petrungaro's treatment. She later had to find another dentist to correct and complete the work — and says she refinanced her home to help pay for the additional treatment.

"It annoys me that he’s able to continue."

What they're saying:

But Lindsey says what she discovered online raises another question: How involved can someone with a revoked dental license legally remain in dentistry?

"We found that he was either practicing or doing some training — online training — for a cost to other doctors so that they could learn his method," Lindsey said.

Petrungaro continues to maintain a social media presence discussing dentistry.

In an Aug. 3rd video posted to his Instagram account, Petrungaro said, "I'm mentoring a doctor in Dallas."

During the video, he also discusses dental procedures, including placing multiple implants and performing a sinus lift.

The posts appear to show Petrungaro teaching or advising other dental professionals. They do not, by themselves, establish that Petrungaro is illegally practicing dentistry.

But for Lindsey, they raise questions about where mentoring ends — and the practice of dentistry begins.

"It annoys me that he's able to continue on — whatever it is he's continuing," she said.

Is Petrungaro crossing the line?

What's next:

FOX Chicago has reached out to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, the state agency that regulates dental licenses, asking whether Petrungaro's continued activity crosses the line for someone whose dental license has been revoked.

Specifically, FOX Chicago asked whether a person with a revoked dental license is permitted to teach, train, mentor or advise licensed dentists about dental procedures — either online or in person — and whether that person can travel to dental practices to provide instruction as long as they do not personally perform procedures on patients.

As of publication, IDFPR has not responded to our questions.

Petrungaro is due back in DuPage County court in March 2028.

Until then, the question raised by his online activity remains unanswered:

If Petrungaro can no longer legally practice dentistry, how close can he legally get to the dentist's chair?

FOX Chicago will continue following the case and will update this story when IDFPR responds.