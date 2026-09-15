Chicago weather: Showers, storms and gusty winds today

The Brief Showers arrive before daybreak and spread across Chicagoland during the morning commute. A stronger storm with gusty winds is possible across the southern half of the area. Daily shower chances continue through the weekend, with highs mainly in the upper 70s.



The first two weeks of September have been extraordinarily dry. That will change in coming days with repeat rounds of showers and occasional thunderstorms on the way.

Rain, storms return to Chicagoland

The first wave arrives this morning. Showers arrive before daybreak, especially in our northwestern counties. The rain will overspread Chicagoland during the morning commute and will likely lead to delays. Occasional showers will continue into the afternoon.

A stronger storm with gusty winds is possible over the southern half of our viewing area. That’s where temperatures will be the highest as well.

Our northern counties may be stuck in the mid 70s while the far-southern portion of our viewing area won’t be far from 90°. It will be rather windy too with gusts of 30 or so.

What's next:

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday with a bias toward our southern viewing area. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The daily shower threat continues right through the weekend, but it obviously won’t be raining all the time. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 70s.

If there’s a slightly warmer day in the bunch, I would pick Saturday.