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Car fire snarls Dan Ryan traffic during morning rush hour

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago
Published September 15, 2026 7:12 AM CDT
Published September 15, 2026 7:12 AM CDT
Car fire snarling traffic on Dan Ryan
Car fire snarling traffic on Dan Ryan

Car fire snarling traffic on Dan Ryan

A car fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago.

The Brief

    • A car fire was reported on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 95th Street Tuesday morning.
    • Crews responded beneath an overpass to extinguish the blaze.
    • The 95th Street Red Line station was not affected.

CHICAGO - A car fire caused major traffic backups on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Dan Ryan car fire

The fire was reported on the outbound side of the Dan Ryan beneath an overpass near the 95th Street Red Line station.

A fire truck was at the scene, as crews worked to put out the flames. Traffic appeared to be moving slowly through two lanes, though all lanes were reported closed at one point.

Water from firefighting efforts covered part of the roadway.

Public transportation

The fire did not appear to impact service at the 95th Street Red Line station.

What's next:

Drivers should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

The Source: The information in this story came from SkyFOX over the scene of the car fire.

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