Chicago man charged after boy fires gun on school bus

The Brief A 12-year-old boy fired one shot after finding a gun inside an unattended bag on a school bus Monday. The shot struck a bus window, but no one was injured. Steven Dixon Jr., 22, faces felony and misdemeanor charges.



A Chicago man has been charged after a 12-year-old boy found a gun inside an unattended bag on a school bus and fired one shot during dismissal Monday at Minnie Miñoso Academy in Bridgeport, police said.

What we know:

Police said 22-year-old Steven Dixon Jr., who FOX Chicago learned is a school bus aide, left the bag unattended before the boy removed a firearm from within and fired one round around 2:30 p.m.

The shot struck a window of the bus. No injuries were reported.

Police said Dixon then took the gun and bag before leaving the scene.

The school was placed on lockdown, but parents were still able to pick up their children.

Dixon has been charged with one felony count of possessing or carrying a firearm on school property, three misdemeanor counts of causing a child to be endangered, and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

What they're saying:

Parent Shonterrie Orr told FOX Chicago she arrived to pick up her children shortly after the shot was fired.

"I seen somebody running but I didn’t know what for. I said, ‘I’m going to get my kids.’ But they were standing on the opposite side of the bus at that gate. So what if he had shot the other side of the window towards the school? This is crazy," Orr said.

Principal Dr. Carrie Ann Cole said the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Public Schools’ Office of Safety and Security were immediately notified.

"The safety of your children is always our top priority," Cole wrote in a message to families.

What's next:

Dixon is due in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.