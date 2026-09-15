District 130 parents, teachers raise concerns over dirty schools after custodial switch

The Brief District 130 parents, students and teachers told the school board schools are facing unsanitary conditions, including dirty classrooms, neglected bathrooms, mold and pest concerns. Teachers urged the board to restore the former custodial staff, saying the current conditions pose health risks for students and staff. The board said staffing delays with new custodial provider HES Facilities Management are tied to employee background checks and pledged to improve cleaning conditions.



The District 130 School Board heard testimony Tuesday night about unsanitary conditions in classrooms, bathrooms and school buildings.

The district laid off its custodial staff over the summer and hired a new cleaning company. Based on testimony during the meeting, community members, students and teachers said the transition has created significant problems.

What they're saying:

"There is mold in locker rooms. That there is unsanitary and neglected bathrooms, filthy floors, bathroom accidents, rodent and insect infestations, and dead animals. And going back to over 30 people being laid off, like of course that's going to have the impact and have these results," said Elizabeth, a community member.

"Kids spilling milk during lunch, and you can still see those stains the very next day. I told my mom about this issue many times. I even asked her if she could please volunteer to clean the school. So please, I ask you to please solve this problem soon," said seventh grader Melody Velasquez.

"I am pleading with you with all. With all seriousness, we are in a crisis, and I do not speak up here unless I need to. But we are in a crisis situation when you cannot even go to the bathroom in a clean environment," IBEA President Sherri Roozee-Sera said.

Local perspective:

Teachers urged the school board to bring back the former custodial staff.

The president of the Blue Island teachers union said she fought back tears as she asked the board to address the conditions.

Teachers said they cannot work in filthy conditions that put students' health at risk because buildings are not being cleaned properly.

Board President Nicole Martinez said delays in staffing stem from the time required for employees of the new custodial company to complete background checks before they can work in schools.

"I understand why our parents, teachers and community members are frustrated. I share that frustration. We are in this situation because serious service issues with our previous provider led to worsening conditions in our schools and the need for a change. Now, as we wait for required background checks to be completed, our focus must be on getting the appropriate staffing in place, holding our new provider accountable and ensuring our schools are clean and safe," Martinez said.

What's next:

The board heard about 30 minutes of public testimony.

Several board members said they were embarrassed and disappointed by the conditions in the schools, but indicated the district plans to continue working with the new custodial provider, HES Facilities Management.