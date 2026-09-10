Chicago health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Union Station
CHICAGO - Health officials are warning of a possible measles exposure at Chicago's Union Station after an out-of-state traveler with a confirmed case passed through the station late last month.
Possible measles exposure at Union Station
The backstory:
The Chicago Department of Public Health said it was notified of the confirmed case involving an out-of-state domestic traveler who passed through Union Station in late August.
The potential public exposure window spans from 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, through Friday, Aug. 28.
Health officials said the exact date and time of the exposure remain unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms of measles, including:
- Rash
- High fever
- Cough
- Runny nose
- Red, watery eyes
According to health officials, symptoms can develop seven to 21 days after exposure.
People who develop symptoms should stay home and avoid contact with others. Health officials also recommend calling a health care provider before visiting a medical office or emergency department, unless it is a medical emergency, so arrangements can be made to reduce the risk of exposing other patients and health care workers.
The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is available at no cost to all Chicago residents through the Chicago Department of Public Health. For more information, visit this link.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Department of Public Health.