Joliet man dies after being struck by vehicle, declining medical care, police say

The Brief A 40-year-old Joliet man died after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning, declined medical treatment and was later found unresponsive at his apartment, police said. Police said the driver took the man back to his apartment after the crash, and he later walked to a nearby supermarket before returning home. Detectives have identified the driver, who is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made, and the Will County Coroner's Office will determine the man's identity, cause and manner of death.



A 40-year-old man died Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle, declined medical care and later was found unresponsive at his Joliet apartment, police said.

Fatal Joliet pedestrian crash

The backstory:

Joliet police responded to an apartment in the 600 block of Jerome Avenue for a welfare check at about 6:15 p.m. after a roommate found the man unresponsive.

Officers found the man with a significant head injury. During the investigation, detectives determined he had left the apartment shortly after 6:45 a.m. and walked toward Cass Street, where he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

According to police, the man declined medical treatment after the crash. The driver, a woman, drove him back to the apartment on Jerome Avenue.

Police said the man later left the apartment, walked to the El Ranchito supermarket and then returned to the apartment.

Detectives later identified the vehicle involved and located the driver, who has been cooperating with the investigation, police said. No arrests have been made.

The man was pronounced dead at the apartment. His identity, cause of death and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner's Office.

What's next:

The investigation remains in its preliminary stages.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.