Providence High School abruptly fires football coach after 4-0 start to season: 'Confounded'

The Brief Providence Catholic High School, based in New Lenox with an undefeated football team, fired its head coach over the weekend. This is a move that baffled the greater Chicago high school football community. After the firing, Plantz spoke out with a statement to Inside Zone's Matt Fortuna.



Providence Catholic High School, based in New Lenox with an undefeated football team, fired its head coach over the weekend in a move that baffled the prep sports community.

Providence Catholic High School fires coach

What we know:

Tyler Plantz was fired over the weekend as the head football coach at Providence High School. It was a move that was as strange as it was abrupt, as Plantz led the Celtics to a 4-0 start to the 2026 season.

At Providence, Plantz has had an 35-19 overall record since he was hired in 2022. Adam Nissen will serve as the team's interim head coach.

"Providence Catholic High School is announcing a transition in the leadership of its football program as we move in a new direction," The school said in an official statement. "The Celtics thank Coach Tyler Plantz for his time and service as head coach and for his commitment to our student-athletes and football program since 2022. We are grateful for his contributions to Providence Catholic and wish him and his family all the best in the future."

Plantz spoke out about the firing to Inside Zone's Matt Fortuna. Plantz said he was asked to resign, but was never formally terminated as the head coach as of Monday morning.

"On Friday, September 11, I received a text message from Father John Merkelis to meet in his office at 10am on Saturday, September 12.

During our meeting he asked me to resign as head football coach for the Celtics, a full-time position at the school. Even though I asked what he wanted to discuss, I had no forewarning for his agenda," Plantz said in a statement to Fortuna. "During our meeting for less than an hour, Father Merkelis informed me that other staff members had told him about a few disgruntled colleagues and a few football player's parents. He cited problems with disorganization related to scheduling games for lower level teams, which was not my responsibility. He also said he was not satisfied with how I managed college recruiting this year and structured lower level practices."

Plantz's team is a top-five team in the state, and already qualified for the 2026 IHSA playoffs.

What they're saying:

"I am confounded by this decision and how it has been handled. I remain proud of my contributions to Providence Catholic Celtic's success since I was named head coach. This season, we are 4-0 and ranked Top 5 in Illinois and #1 in Class 5A. The last time the Celtics won in the IHSA finals was 2014. During the last four seasons, the Celtics competed in the IHSA semifinals for three years and in the finals for two of them. This year, our team already qualified for the playoffs. I am very proud that during the last three years, a total of 24 Celtic alumni made a commitment to play college football. For me, it's all about the kids. My ministry is to coach football as a way to help young men become the best version of themselves. I thank my athletes for all they have given me their hard work and dedication to me, our football program and my brother's legacy," Plantz wrote in a statement to Matt Fortuna.

In Plantz's place, Nissen will now take over.

In a release officially announcing Plantz's firing and Nissen's promotion, Providence noted Nissen recently was the head football coach at St. Laurence High School for six years from 2019 to 2024. There, he had an overall record of 37-30 and led St. Laurence to the 2023 IHSA Class 4A State Championship game.

"Coach Nissen is an experienced leader who knows our student-athletes, our coaching staff and our program," Providence Athletic Director Doug Ternik said in a statement. "Our focus is on providing our players with stability and support as they continue through the season. We are confident in Coach Nissen’s ability to step into this role and lead our football program during this transition."