Chicago police seek man accused of groping woman on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man accused of grabbing a woman without her consent on a CTA train platform earlier this month.
Chicago criminal sexual abuse
The incident happened around 9:04 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 100 block of North State Street in the Loop.
Police said the man approached a 25-year-old woman on a train platform and grabbed her butt before running away.
Police described the person as a Black man wearing dark clothing and a dark backpack with a Champion logo.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447.
Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK412912.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.