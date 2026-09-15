Chicago police seek man accused of groping woman on CTA platform

The Brief Chicago police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed a woman's butt in the Loop. The incident happened Sept. 3 in the 100 block of North State Street. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.



Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man accused of grabbing a woman without her consent on a CTA train platform earlier this month.

Chicago criminal sexual abuse

The incident happened around 9:04 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 100 block of North State Street in the Loop.

Police said the man approached a 25-year-old woman on a train platform and grabbed her butt before running away.

Police described the person as a Black man wearing dark clothing and a dark backpack with a Champion logo.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK412912.