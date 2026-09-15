Families of DCA plane crash victims call for aviation safety reforms

Families of victims of the 2025 DCA midair collision gathered on Capitol Hill to call on Congress to take action on aviation safety.

Families were joined by Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz and NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy to push for stronger aviation safety measures.

On Jan. 29, 2025, an American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-700 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in midair over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. All 67 people aboard the two aircraft were killed, including 60 passengers, four crew members and three Army aviators.