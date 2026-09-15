Concealed carry holder shoots suspect during attempted armed robbery in Orland Park

The Brief Orland Park police responded to a report of shots fired around 9 a.m. Tuesday near 15100 Harlem Avenue. A concealed carry holder shot the suspect during an attempted armed robbery at a Shell station. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, and police say there is no threat to the public.



A concealed carry holder shot the suspect during an attempted armed robbery at an Orland Park gas station Tuesday morning, according to police.

CCL shooting in Orland Park

What we know:

Orland Park officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 15100 Harlem Avenue around 9 a.m.

According to police, a person legally armed with a firearm was pumping gas at a Shell station when someone with a weapon tried to rob them.

The concealed carry holder then pulled their gun and fired, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. The CCL holder is cooperating with police.

What we don't know:

Further details about the incident were not immediately clear, including whether the suspect was armed with a gun or other type of weapon.

What's next:

Police said a heavy presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues. The department said additional updates will be released as information becomes available.

Police said there is no threat to the public.