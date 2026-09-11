Harry Styles announces Chicago concert dates as part of 'Together, Together' 2027 tour
Next year, Harry Styles will be back in Chicago for the first time in five years.
As part of his upcoming tour, the British pop star will have a two-night stop in Chicago in 2027.
What we know:
To celebrate his fourth studio album that released last March, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, Styles is going back on tour. The pop star's "Together, Together" tour will include stops in Chicago at Soldier Field on May 28 and May 29 in 2027.
Styles last played in Chicago in late 2022, when he had a six-night residency at the United Center for his "Love On Tour" tour.
The tour includes 25 concerts across 12 cities, beginning in Madison Square Garden on Sept. 11, 2026. That tour will span across North America and Europe, and conclude in 2027.
What's next:
Fans that want to sign up for presale tickets can do so at www.hstyles.co.uk. Presale tickets will go on sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT.
The general ticket sales for all North American dates begins on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Fans are allowed to purchase a maximum of eight tickets per event.
Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour - Official Dates
April 2 – Phoenix, State Farm Stadium
April 3 – Phoenix, State Farm Stadium
April 9 – Dallas, AT&T Stadium
April 10 – Dallas, AT&T Stadium
April 23 – Los Angeles, Rose Bowl Stadium
April 24 – Los Angeles, Rose Bowl Stadium
May 7 – Toronto, Rogers Stadium
May 8 – Toronto, Rogers Stadium
May 21 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 22 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 28 – Chicago, Soldier Field
May 29 – Chicago, Soldier Field
July 2 – Berlin, Flughafen Tempelhof
July 3 – Berlin, Flughafen Tempelhof
July 16 – Paris, Plenitude Arena
July 17 – Paris, Plenitude Arena
July 30 – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
July 31 – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Aug. 7 – Rome, Circo Massimo
Aug. 8 – Rome, Circo Massimo
Aug. 18 – Dublin, Croke Park
Aug. 20 – Dublin, Croke Park
Aug. 25 – London, Wembley Stadium
Aug. 27 – London, Wembley Stadium
Aug. 28 – London, Wembley Stadium