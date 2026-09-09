Chicago renters could see new protections under Mayor Johnson's proposed ordinance

The Brief Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is proposing the Protecting Renters Ordinance (PRO), which would regulate rental fees, expand tenant protections and provide legal assistance to renters. The proposal would require relocation assistance for some no-fault lease nonrenewals and create a city bureau to oversee landlord compliance, while exempting some owner-occupied properties. Some landlords oppose the measure, saying it could hurt small property owners, while the mayor's office says it is intended to reduce evictions, stabilize neighborhoods and address Chicago's housing crisis.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is proposing the Protecting Renters Ordinance (PRO), a package of tenant protections aimed at limiting certain landlord fees, reducing no-fault evictions and strengthening renters' rights.

New renters ordinance proposed

The backstory:

The proposal would regulate security deposits and rental fees, create a city bureau to oversee landlord compliance, provide legal assistance to renters with housing disputes and require landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants when a lease is not renewed without cause.

The ordinance includes exemptions for some owner-occupied, small-scale rental properties.

Johnson said Chicago's housing laws need to be modernized.

"Relief for renters is long overdue. PRO is an overhaul of laws to create new protections for renters, no fault evictions. It will bring housing laws into 21st Century," Johnson said.

Landlords raise concerns

Some landlords voiced opposition during the meeting, saying the proposal could create financial challenges for small property owners.

Candace Wise, who owns a six-unit apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, said she would not qualify for the ordinance's owner-occupied exemption because she does not live in the building.

Wise said she purchased the property as part of her retirement plan and worries the proposal could force her to sell.

"This is also impacting two flats, single-family homes. Just like renters, we’re all trying to save money and do the right thing. I feel like this ordinance is not for landlords who have done the right thing. I made sure my tenants had a place to stay through the pandemic. None of my tenants left," Wise said.

What's next:

The mayor's office said the ordinance is intended to reduce evictions, stabilize neighborhoods and address Chicago's housing crisis.

According to the mayor's office, the average monthly rent in Chicago is about $2,300. City officials estimate a household would need to earn about $93,000 annually to afford that rent.