Chicago Bulls fan favorite Taj Gibson retires after 17 NBA seasons, joins Bulls coaching staff

The Brief A Chicago Bulls fan favorite is hanging up his basketball shoes and picking up a coaching clipboard. Taj Gibson, a first-round pick by the Bulls in 2009 and a Chicago fan favorite, announced his retirement from the NBA He won't be far from the game, however. He's starting his coaching career in Chicago.



A Chicago Bulls fan favorite is hanging up his basketball shoes and picking up a coaching clipboard.

Taj Gibson, a first-round pick by the Bulls in 2009 and a Chicago fan favorite, announced his retirement from the NBA after 17 seasons on Monday.

He won't be far from the game, however. He's starting his coaching career in Chicago.

What we know:

Gibson announced his retirement from the NBA on X. His Monday afternoon post thanked the Bulls and said he leaves the game without any regrets.

"Basketball gave me the opportunity to live a dream," Gibson wrote on X. "As a kid from Brooklyn, NY, I was lucky to get a chance to display my talent on the biggest stage. From Fort Greene Projects to USC, to the Chicago Bulls, and every team and city that came after, I’m grateful for every moment, every teammate, every coach, and every person who believed in me."

Gibson played in 1.012 games in his NBA career. He averaged just over eight points per game, and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Bulls drafted him with the 26th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of USC, and Gibson made the 2009-2010 NBA All-Rookie team.

In the 2025-2026 season, Gibson played in 10 games at 40-years old for the Memphis Grizzlies. He played for eight different teams, but played eight seasons with the Bulls.

Gibson was regarded around the NBA as a high-quality teammate. As he became a veteran of the NBA, he was known to have a massive influence on his younger teammates.

"I wanted to be the guy my teammates could count on someone who brought toughness, energy, leadership, and heart every time I stepped on the court," Gibson wrote. "After 31 years of basketball, I can walk away with no regrets, knowing I left everything on the floor. God has truly blessed me."

What's next:

This isn't the end of Gibson's basketball career, though.

"This isn’t goodbye to Basketball," Gibson wrote. "It’s the beginning of a new chapter."

ESPN reported that Gibson will now transition into coaching, and will join the Bulls' coaching staff under first-year head coach Tiago Splitter.

This is a move that will pay dividends for the Bulls.

Gibson was already highly regarded for his ability to work with younger players across his career. Now, he'll help mentor rookie forward Caleb Wilson and third-year forward Matas Buzelis.