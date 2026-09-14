Marmion Academy moves to e-learning after bathroom threat

The Brief Marmion Academy moved to e-learning Monday after an eight-word message containing a general threat was found on a bathroom stall. The school said there have been no other threats and that it is working with Aurora police. In-person classes are expected to resume Tuesday morning.



Marmion Academy in Aurora moved to e-learning Monday after a threatening message was found in a bathroom.

Marmion Academy moves online after threat

School officials said the message was discovered in a campus bathroom stall. The school described the eight-word message as a general threat.

Marmion said the decision to move classes online was made "out of an abundance of caution."

"There have been no other threats made," the school said in a statement to FOX Chicago.

Marmion is working with the Aurora Police Department, saying, "The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is the highest priority."

What's next:

The school expects to resume in-person classes Tuesday morning.