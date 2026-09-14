Marmion Academy moves to e-learning after bathroom threat
AURORA, Ill. - Marmion Academy in Aurora moved to e-learning Monday after a threatening message was found in a bathroom.
Marmion Academy moves online after threat
School officials said the message was discovered in a campus bathroom stall. The school described the eight-word message as a general threat.
Marmion said the decision to move classes online was made "out of an abundance of caution."
"There have been no other threats made," the school said in a statement to FOX Chicago.
Marmion is working with the Aurora Police Department, saying, "The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is the highest priority."
What's next:
The school expects to resume in-person classes Tuesday morning.
The Source: The information in this story came from a statement issued by Marmion Academy.