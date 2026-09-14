Expand / Collapse search

Marmion Academy moves to e-learning after bathroom threat

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Aurora
Published September 14, 2026 12:53 PM CDT
Published September 14, 2026 12:53 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Marmion Academy moved to e-learning Monday after an eight-word message containing a general threat was found on a bathroom stall.
    • The school said there have been no other threats and that it is working with Aurora police.
    • In-person classes are expected to resume Tuesday morning.

AURORA, Ill. - Marmion Academy in Aurora moved to e-learning Monday after a threatening message was found in a bathroom.

Marmion Academy moves online after threat

School officials said the message was discovered in a campus bathroom stall. The school described the eight-word message as a general threat.

Marmion said the decision to move classes online was made "out of an abundance of caution."

"There have been no other threats made," the school said in a statement to FOX Chicago.

Marmion is working with the Aurora Police Department, saying, "The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is the highest priority."

What's next:

The school expects to resume in-person classes Tuesday morning.

The Source: The information in this story came from a statement issued by Marmion Academy.

AuroraEducationCrime and Public SafetyNews