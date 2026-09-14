Chicago weather: Cooler Monday, storm chances return Tuesday

The Brief Chicago’s low reached 53 degrees, the coolest temperature since June. Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday with partly sunny skies. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue through the weekend, with the greatest threat Tuesday.



Let’s start with a note about temperatures. As of this writing, the low today has been 53°. That is the coolest it has been in Chicago (at O’Hare) since June 15.

Because the exact date of that distinction may change as temperatures continue to drop this morning, for writing purposes it would simply be best to say the coolest it’s been in Chicago since June.

Sunday was also the first day that was cooler than normal since August 25.

Now on to the forecast.

Cooler before warmer storms return

What's next:

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Cloud cover will increase tonight with a chance of showers, especially late. I’m afraid that our seven-day forecast is going to make it appear as though it will be raining all the time for the rest of the week. That is simply not the case.

However, there is a chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms every day through the weekend. The highest thunderstorm threat will be Tuesday with a nod to our southern viewing area for perhaps a stronger storm. Tomorrow will also be rather windy with gusts to more than 25 mph. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week when highs reach the low to mid 80s and perhaps even higher in our southern counties.

The rest of the week will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 60s.