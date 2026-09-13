Chicago crime: Suspect steals mail truck in the Loop, leads police on chase, CPD says

The Brief A suspect stole a USPS mail truck in Chicago's Loop on Saturday night, police said. Officers tried to stop the suspect, but he continued to flee from police. Police eventually stopped the stolen truck, and the offender got out and was placed under arrest.



A U.S. Postal Service worker’s mail truck was stolen in Chicago’s Loop on Saturday night, leading to a police chase and an arrest.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 1100 block of S. State St. in the Loop around 7:51 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The incident began when a USPS worker got out of their mail truck to deliver mail when a male offender got into the truck and drove away, police said.

The USPS worker reported the theft to police.

Responding officers found the stolen truck and tried to pull it over. The driver did not stop and then allegedly sideswiped another car in traffic. The driver continued to flee.

Officers saw the mail truck a short time later in traffic and were then able to stop it. The offender got out of the truck and was placed into custody.

No injuries were reported during the chase.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating the incident. Charges are pending.