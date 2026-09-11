Police issue alert after attempted child luring on Chicago's NW Side

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The Brief A 15-year-old girl reported an attempted child luring while waiting at a bus stop in Portage Park on Thursday Police said a bald man in a black Cadillac SUV gestured for her to get inside before circling the block five times and leaving. Detectives are investigating, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Area Five detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago police are warning the public about an attempted child luring incident involving a 15-year-old girl in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Chicago child luring

The backstory:

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of West Irving Park Road, according to police.

Police said the girl was waiting at a bus stop when a black Cadillac SUV pulled alongside her. The driver, described as an unknown bald white man between 20 and 30 years old, gestured for the girl to get into the vehicle.

The girl told police the SUV then circled the block five times before leaving in an unknown direction.

Police described the driver as having blue eyes and forearm tattoos. He was reportedly wearing a button-down shirt.

The incident is being investigated by detectives in Chicago's 16th District, which covers Jefferson Park.

Police are reminding residents, particularly parents and young people, to stay aware of their surroundings and watch for suspicious activity when entering or leaving locations.

Anyone approached by a suspicious person should try to attract attention by yelling or signaling to nearby bystanders for help, police said. Investigators also recommend remembering distinctive characteristics such as scars, acne, dental features or tattoos.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference RD #JK40795.