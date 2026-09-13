'More work to do': Mayor Brandon Johnson officially embarks for re-election

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson ended weeks of speculation and announced he is seeking re-election. Mayor Johnson said he will fight to keep the 5th floor office here at city hall. He made his re-election campaign official on the South Side, where he said he is making history.



Mayor Brandon Johnson ended weeks of speculation and announced he is seeking re-election. He faces a crowded field and a shortage of campaign funds.

Mayor Johnson said he will fight to keep the 5th floor office here at city hall. Supporters say he was busy doing the job, rather than campaigning for it.

He made his re-election campaign official on the South Side, where he said he is making history.

Big picture view:

Supporters waited out 2 rain delays outside the DuSable Black History Museum.

There were 16 speakers, educators, community organizers, young people and the clergy, before Brandon Johnson took the stage.

This morning, he released a campaign video in advance of what he advertised as a special announcement. Johnson said he has accomplished more in his first term than he set out to do 4 years ago.

Johnson told the crowd, "I’m Brandon Johnson and I’m running for mayor of Chicago, the greatest freaking city in the world."

He added, "Chicago has seen historic declines in violence. Last year, a 60-year low, and we are on pace to break the record to make sure that we have safe communities across the city of Chicago."

Brandon Johnson acknowledged that some Chicagoans don’t feel represented by his administration. Supporters invited to speak were from different cultures, communities and generations.

What they're saying:

Candidate Brandon Johnson said his priority is to serve regular working Chicagoans and hold the rich accountable.

In a press availability after the announcement, he said, "There is still more work to do with our infrastructure to improve the quality of life for people. But one thing that I can say for sure: we’re not going to go backwards, The day of closing schools and shutting down mental health clinics and attacking workers, that day is over. We’re going to continue to raise the wages of working people We’re going to continue to expand universal child care. We’re going to make sure that we’re investing more in our public and mental health facilities. We’re going to fight for public education system. Of course, there’s more work to be done."

Johnson reportedly has under a million dollars in his campaign war chest, compared to Alexi Giannoulias who reportedly has 22 million to spend.

Susana Mendoza has collected 1.7 million dollars.

He positioned himself as an underdog representing working-class people when he has the power of the office and being the incumbent going into the election.