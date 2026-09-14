Woman killed in 4-vehicle crash involving Spring Grove police squad car, sheriff says

The Brief A 65-year-old woman was killed and a 65-year-old man was seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash involving a Spring Grove police squad car responding to an emergency call. Investigators said the squad car entered a red-light intersection with its lights and siren activated before colliding with a Kia, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving two other vehicles. The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit, and authorities have not said whether charges are expected.



A woman was killed and several others were injured Sunday in a four-vehicle crash involving a Spring Grove Police Department squad car responding to an emergency call, authorities said.

Deadly crash in Spring Grove

The backstory:

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 12 and Winn Road in Spring Grove.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, a Spring Grove Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Route 12 with its emergency lights and siren activated while responding to a call for service in another jurisdiction.

Investigators said the Tahoe entered the intersection against a red traffic signal, where it collided with a Kia Soul traveling south on Winn Road.

The impact sent the Tahoe into the eastbound lanes of Route 12, where it struck a Jeep Compass head-on. The Jeep was then hit by an eastbound Honda CR-V, according to the sheriff's office.

A 65-year-old woman riding in the Kia was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released her identity.

A 65-year-old man who was also in the Kia was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford with serious injuries.

The Tahoe's driver, a 60-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep were also taken to a local hospital and later released. The driver and two passengers in the Honda were not injured.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit. Authorities have not said whether any charges are expected.