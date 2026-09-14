Woman killed in 4-vehicle crash involving Spring Grove police squad car, sheriff says
SPRING GROVE, Ill. - A woman was killed and several others were injured Sunday in a four-vehicle crash involving a Spring Grove Police Department squad car responding to an emergency call, authorities said.
Deadly crash in Spring Grove
The backstory:
The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 12 and Winn Road in Spring Grove.
According to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, a Spring Grove Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Route 12 with its emergency lights and siren activated while responding to a call for service in another jurisdiction.
Investigators said the Tahoe entered the intersection against a red traffic signal, where it collided with a Kia Soul traveling south on Winn Road.
The impact sent the Tahoe into the eastbound lanes of Route 12, where it struck a Jeep Compass head-on. The Jeep was then hit by an eastbound Honda CR-V, according to the sheriff's office.
A 65-year-old woman riding in the Kia was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released her identity.
A 65-year-old man who was also in the Kia was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford with serious injuries.
The Tahoe's driver, a 60-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
The driver and passenger of the Jeep were also taken to a local hospital and later released. The driver and two passengers in the Honda were not injured.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit. Authorities have not said whether any charges are expected.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.